Giants vs. Dolphins: Week 13 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (4-7) will take on the Miami Dolphins (5-7) this Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in their 12th regular season game of 2021.

Experts are leaning entirely towards Miami this week — 10:0 — with most (but not all) of those expecting a one-score game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 13 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Dolphins 24, Giants 13

I was fully prepared to pick the Giants in an upset until the final injury report came out. Contrary to popular belief, Daniel Jones is a better quarterback than Mike Glennon and losing him to injury significantly hurts the Giants’ chances. Cornerback Adroee’ Jackson also being out is damaging. Then you add in wide receivers, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, who are doubtful and the whole thing starts to look ugly.

From a potential upset to a potential beating. Things have really turned for the Giants, who were one win away from re-entering the playoff hunt.

John Fennelly: Dolphins 24, Giants 17

Miami is hot and all that talent is starting to gel, winning their last four after a seven-game losing streak. The Giants continue to flounder on offense and until they can prove they can beat a decent team on the road, it’s hard to pick them. With Daniel Jones (neck) out this week, that only makes it more difficult to pick them. The Dolphins appear to be the better team and that should play itself out on Sunday.

Doug Rush: Dolphins 21, Giants 17

If the Giants have any chance of winning, they will need a defensive effort like they showed a year ago in Seattle — a game that will be similar because Daniel Jones was out and Colt McCoy played. This year, it’s Mike Glennon who gets the start and the last time he played, he got picked off twice in a loss to the Cowboys. So the Giants need their defense now more than ever in Miami.

The Giants’ defense is coming off a tremendous effort against the Eagles, creating turnovers and forcing Jalen Hurts into three interceptions. They need to get after it again against Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have won four straight, three of which came at home. Before their winning streak, they had lost seven straight. And Miami can’t run the football — their best rushing day was 89 yards against the New York Jets two weeks ago.

Force the Dolphins to abandon the run and throw it. That will potentially allow Xavier McKinney and James Bradberry chances to get more interceptions.

The Giants have an opportunity to stay alive in the NFC East with a win, like they did last week. Last year around this time was when they shocked the world in Seattle and stole one from the Seahawks.

Unfortunately, this will be a game where they’ll see how valuable Jones is to the organization when Glennon helps hand Miami a fifth straight victory.

Tyler Henry: Dolphins 24, Giants 19

This feels like one of those games that gets away from the Giants late in the game. Obviously, with Daniel Jones out it hurts Big Blue’s chances of coming out with a win on Sunday. I went back and forth on this game due to Miami’s tough start, but with the dolphins coming alive in revenge weeks, it’s tough to pick the Giants, especially without Jones. The Giants defines will have to show up big if the Giants are going to come out of Sunday with a win.

Kevin Hickey: Giants 19, Dolphins 17

Mike Moraitis: Dolphins 24, Giants 10

The Giants’ offense was already having issues, but now with the absence of Daniel Jones, and potentially other offensive weapons like Sterling Shephard and Kadarius Toney, things aren’t going to get any better. Making matters worse, the Giants are going up against one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins — a team that has won four straight games and is seeing better play from Tua Tagovailoa. New York loses on Sunday, squandering an opportunity to inch closer in the NFC playoff picture.

Jeevan Kirkland: Dolphins 27, Giants 10

The Giants’ offense has been struggling and not much will change with a bunch of playmakers out and Mike Glennon at quarterback. This red hot Dolphins defense should be able to easily bottle up a lackluster Giants offense and sadly the Giants defense won’t be able to do enough to catch up.

