Giants vs. Dolphins: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The New York Giants (1-3) will continue their regular season slate against the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

Television

Channel: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 229 – Dolphins)

Sirius Radio (Channel 388 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 819 – Dolphins)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (WADO 1280 AM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Oct. 15 – at Buffalo Bills – 8:20 p.m. ET

Oct. 22 – vs. Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 29 – vs. New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 5 – at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – LT Andrew Thomas (out), OL John Michael Schmitz (out), OL Shane Lemieux (out), RB Saquon Barkley (questionable), TE Daniel Bellinger (questionable), LB Micah McFadden (questionable)

Dolphins – OL Rob Jones (out), CB Nik Needham (out), OL Lester Colton (questionable), LB Jaelan Phillips (questionable), OL Connor Williams (questionable)

