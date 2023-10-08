Giants vs. Dolphins highlights Week 5
Watch the New York Giants vs. the Miami Dolphins highlights from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack, and was quickly ruled out of the game.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
The Dolphins are getting all of the hype this week.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
