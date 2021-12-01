Giants vs. Dolphins: 6 things to know

The New York Giants (4-7) head down to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins (5-7) at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday.

Here are six things to know about the Week 13 game (which is technically the “bonus” game of the season for New York).

Both teams are hot

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants began the season losing six of their first seven games and then have won three of their last five.

Miami defeated the New England Patriots in the season opener, then went on a seven-game losing streak before reversing course and winning their last four.

Both teams are currently ranked 13th in their respective conferences.

The series

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants and Dolphins have met just nine times since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

The Giants lead the series, 7-2. The Giants have won the last four matchups.

The two teams last met on December 15, 2019, when the Giants defeated the Dolphins, 36-20, at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have won all three games at Hard Rock Stadium, which in the previous three meetings was known as Sun Life Stadium, Pro Player Stadium and Joe Robbie Stadium.

The inaugural matchup was played in 1972 at the Orange Bowl with the Dolphins winning, 23-13. But you already knew that as the Dolphins won every game that season.

The coaches

Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was an assistant to Bill Belichick in various capacities in New England from 2008-18. Giants head coach Joe Judge was on Belichick’s staff from 2012-19.

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was Flores’s DC in his first year with the Dolphins in 2019 before jumping to the Giants last year.

Second half warriors

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami has been very good late in the season since Flores became the head coach in 2019.

A victory Sunday will give the Dolphins a 17-6 mark in games played after Halloween and mark the 12th victory in Miami’s past 19 home games and Miami’s fourth consecutive win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Story continues

Giants defense on a roll

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Giants’ defense has held their opponents under 20 points in four of their last five games.

They allowed the powerful Philadelphia Eagles just seven points in Week 12, the second game this year where they have allowed seven or fewer points (Week 7 vs. Carolina). They haven’t done that since 2016.

The Giants have a turnover ratio of +5. They’ve intercepted opposing quarterbacks in eight straight games, which is tied for their longest streak since 2001 (Weeks 3-11, 2011) and is also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Waddle is one to watch

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was reportedly a draft target of the Giants in this year’s NFL draft but he was snatched up by the Dolphins with the sixth overall pick.

Waddle has been worth the selection with 77 receptions for 759 yards and four touchdowns this season. That is the second-most receptions by an NFL player in their first 12 games.

Odell Beckham Jr. (91) has the most and Saquon Barkley (74) is third.

[pickup_prop id=”16331″>

1

1