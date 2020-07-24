Giants vs. Dodgers live stream: How to watch MLB game online, on TV

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

The Giants didn't begin the 2020 MLB season the way they wanted, dropping the opener 8-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the great thing about baseball is that a team gets another chance the very next day.

On Friday, manager Gabe Kapler will start left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson against the Dodgers' vaunted lineup.

Here's how you can watch the game online (download the MyTeams app here!) and on TV:

When: Giants Pregame Live at 6 p.m. PT -- First pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Stream: MyTeams app

Giants vs. Dodgers live stream: How to watch MLB game online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next