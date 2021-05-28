Giants vs. Dodgers Highlights

Max Muncy is feeling it in the month of May, especially against the rival San Francisco Giants. Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth — one of five home runs in the game — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 4-3 on Thursday night. “Just looking for any mistake he made up in the zone and he finally made one,” Muncy said of former teammate Alex Wood.
A change of venue didn't change the Giants' luck. Alex Pavlovic has the observations from their fourth straight loss to the Dodgers this season.
The story of Corey Kluber’s comeback has taken a sudden, dark turn. And one that no one was expecting mere hours ago.
The NFL on Thursday suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for six games to open the 2021 season. Veldheer, though, released a statement to NFL Media announcing his retirement. He also addressed his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, saying prescribed medication triggered it. “I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T [more]
London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement.The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A fifth man was arrested following a vehicular car chase on suspicion of affray and for failing to stop for police.What they're saying: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made," Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said. "However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," he added.Catch up quick: Johnson, a mother of three, was shot in the head on Sunday and is in critical condition. Police said there is no evidence that the shooting was related to her activism, BBC reports.A friend of Johnson's told the BBC that she believes the event was a result of a disagreement between "rival gangs."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's major sports leagues and Olympic hopefuls scrambled to make contingency plans on Thursday after authorities announced a seven-day lockdown in the southern state of Victoria to contain an outbreak of a "highly infectious" COVID-19 variant. Australia's second most populous state will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. (1359 GMT) on Thursday after authorities reported 12 new cases, bringing the Melbourne outbreak to 26. Melbourne, the country's sporting capital, has more than a dozen professional teams competing in top flight leagues, and all faced disruption and schedule changes.
Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired despite lucrative offers.
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.
One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:
According to Tom Pelissero, Watson hasn't changed his mind about wanting to play for a team that's not the Texans.
“I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.
Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.
Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.
Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.