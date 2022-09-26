Giants vs. Cowboys Week 3 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1) square off on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 3.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

AP Photo/John Munson

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis)

CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)

CB Justin Layne (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

LB Tomon Fox

Dallas Cowboys

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

QB Dak Prescott (thumb)

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

OL Connor McGovern (ankle)

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

CB Nahshon Wright

LB Luke Gifford

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire