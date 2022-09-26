Giants vs. Cowboys Week 3 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1) square off on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 3.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
AP Photo/John Munson
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis)
CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)
CB Justin Layne (concussion)
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
DL Leonard Williams (knee)
LB Tomon Fox
Dallas Cowboys
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
QB Dak Prescott (thumb)
S Jayron Kearse (knee)
OL Connor McGovern (ankle)
WR Michael Gallup (knee)
TE Dalton Schultz (knee)
CB Nahshon Wright
LB Luke Gifford