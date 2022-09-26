Giants vs. Cowboys Week 3 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1) square off on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 3.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

AP Photo/John Munson

  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

  • CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis)

  • CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)

  • CB Justin Layne (concussion)

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

  • DL Leonard Williams (knee)

  • LB Tomon Fox

Dallas Cowboys

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

  • QB Dak Prescott (thumb)

  • S Jayron Kearse (knee)

  • OL Connor McGovern (ankle)

  • WR Michael Gallup (knee)

  • TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

  • CB Nahshon Wright

  • LB Luke Gifford

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

