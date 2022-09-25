Giants vs. Cowboys: Week 3 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (2-0) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) this Monday night at MetLife Stadium in their first NFC East game of the 2022 regular season.

Experts are leaning slightly towards Dallas this week — 7:3 — with all of them expecting a one-score game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 3 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Cowboys 27, Giants 21

Although this looks like a winnable game for the Giants on paper, they traditionally play poorly on Monday nights and against the Cowboys. With leaky pass protection and key defenders still nursing injuries, Dallas will spoil the fun at MetLife Stadium.

John Fennelly: Cowboys 16, Giants 13

Both defenses are way ahead of both offenses right now and a low-scoring game is expected. If that’s the case, it plays into Dallas’ hands since they are playing with their backup quarterback. The Giants will have a lively crowd and some momentum on their side but that will be tamped down by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who the Giants have no answer for. Their offensive line will not be able to handle the Dallas front and points will be hard to come by. The 3-0 start was too good to be true.

Tyler Henry: Cowboys 22, Giants 16

Unless the Giants start to turn things around on the offensive side of the ball, it’s going to catch up with them eventually and I think this could be the week. The Cowboys front seven was dominant last week against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and will likely create a lot pressure on the Giants offensive line and Daniel Jones. Without Dak Prescott, the Giants’ defense should have a good day and just be able to focus on Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb. Ultimately, I think it’s going to be a close game where the Giants are just outlasted by the Cowboys on Monday night.

Kevin Hickey: Giants 20, Cowboys 18

Even though the Giants won’t have their full complement of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, they’ve been able to squeak by without them. The offense will once again flow through Saquon Barkley while Sterling Shepard and Richie James continue to lead the passing game. The return of Kayvon Thibodeaux will prove to be a massive upgrade for the Giants pass rush, an area that’s been needing some juice to open the season. He gets his first career sack while Barkley totals 100 yards and a touchdown.

Jeevan Kirkland: Giants 24, Cowboys 23

The New York Giants are riding on the highs of a two-game win streak heading into Monday Night Football. This will be the first divisional test for Big Blue but without Dak Prescott the Giants defense should be able to keep Dallas in check. Saquon Barkley should be able to make some noise against a Cowboys defense that let up 246 rushing yards in the last two contests.

Serena Burks: Giants 17, Cowboys 14

