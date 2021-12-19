Giants vs. Cowboys Week 15 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (4-9) and Dallas Cowboys (9-4) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 15.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)
Dallas Cowboys
OT Tyron Smith (ankle)
QB Will Grier
CB Nahshon Wright
S Israel Mukuamu
DE Azur Kamara
WR Simi Fehoko
For the Giants, Mike Glennon will against start at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones. He’ll also have his full compliment of receivers (save Kadarius Toney who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list).
