Giants vs. Cowboys Week 12 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (7-3) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 12.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

  • TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

  • OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

  • OL Jon Feliciano (neck)

  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

  • OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

  • OL Evan Neal (knee/illness)

  • CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)

Dallas Cowboys

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)

  • DE Tarell Basham (illness)

  • DT Jonathan Hankins (illness)

  • CB Kelvin Joseph

  • QB Will Grier

  • S Markquese Bell

  • DE Takkarist McKinley

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

