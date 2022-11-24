Giants vs. Cowboys Week 12 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (7-3) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 12.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

OL Jon Feliciano (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

OL Evan Neal (knee/illness)

CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)

Dallas Cowboys

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)

DE Tarell Basham (illness)

DT Jonathan Hankins (illness)

CB Kelvin Joseph

QB Will Grier

S Markquese Bell

DE Takkarist McKinley

