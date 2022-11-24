Giants vs. Cowboys Week 12 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (7-3) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 12.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)
OL Jon Feliciano (neck)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)
OL Shane Lemieux (toe)
OL Evan Neal (knee/illness)
CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)
Dallas Cowboys
LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)
DE Tarell Basham (illness)
DT Jonathan Hankins (illness)
CB Kelvin Joseph
QB Will Grier
S Markquese Bell
DE Takkarist McKinley