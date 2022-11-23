Giants vs. Cowboys: Week 12 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (7-3) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) this Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in just their second divisional game of the 2022 regular season.

Opening the week, the Giants were 7.5-point road underdogs and that spread has only gotten worse. As of this writing, New York is +9.5.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 12 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Cowboys 29, Giants 13

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

“Next man up” is a phrase that has become overused in East Rutherford. It’s a necessary reality for these Giants, but the notion that you can just plug and play without a drop-off in talent is ludicrous. New York is again among the most-injured teams in the league and will be short a large number of key starters and backups on Thanksgiving.

The team entered the year thin and knew that they could ill afford to lose a significant number of players, but here we are. They would have been overmatched in terms of personnel if they were fully healthy, so don’t expect much in Week 12. It stings but it is what it is.

John Fennelly: Dallas 34, Giants 17

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

No one believes the Giants can win this game after watching Detroit dominate them in the trenches and after watching the Cowboys crush Minnesota last week. It’s all about health and momentum. Right now, Dallas has both and the Giants have neither.

Tyler Henry: Cowboys 34, Giants 20

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The losses of Adoree’ Jackson and Wan’Dale Robinson will be tough ones to overcome. And really that’s just scratching the surface of injuries facing the Giants in this one.

I expect this to be a lot like the week 3 matchup.

If the Giants are going to win this game it’s going to be won in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Giants will have to protect Daniel Jones if the offense has any chance of moving the ball. And judging by the way the Week 3 matchup went, this is my biggest concern.

Story continues

On the other side of the ball, the Giants will have to get pressure on Dak Prescott. With Jackson and Xavier McKinney out, the Giants will have to limit Prescott’s time to make plays.

I don’t think this one will close and I would be pleasantly surprised if Big Blue found a way to pull this one off.

Kevin Hickey: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Coming off the loss to the Lions on a short week will be a difficult task for the Giants. They simply have too much going against them when it comes to injuries. The lack of firepower in the passing game will make it extremely difficult for them to keep up with the Cowboys while Micah Parsons could very well ruin this game. The start to the season was fun, but they could only come out on top in so many one-score games. They’ll fight and compete, but they are likely overmatched pretty heavily in this game.

Jeevan Kirkland: Cowboys 34, Giants 17

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This has been a one-sided series in recent years and will likely continue to be that way. Dallas is coming off their best win of the season where they looked dominant. They already beat the Giants once without Dak Prescott; there is no reason they can’t do it again with him.

Serena Burks: Cowboys 34, Giants 17

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

I don’t even know where to begin with predicting a score this week. The Giants are down and a loss here will suck the remaining air out of their season. Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for the G-Men, so I have to side with the Cowboys this week.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire