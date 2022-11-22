Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 12: What’s at stake

It probably seems silly to talk NFL playoffs right now, but if you ask any player or coach, it’s never too early.

We’re heading into Week 12 and the 7-3 New York Giants are currently in the thick of the NFC playoff picture as the No. 6 seed. This Thursday afternoon, Big Blue travels down to Big D to face their long-time NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3.

The game has heavy postseason implications. The Giants and Cowboys are both two full games behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles and are in the top two wildcard sports. Seattle (6-4) is the No. 7 seed in the last wildcard spot.

If the Giants lose to Dallas this week (and they are huge underdogs to do so), they will fall to 7-4 but stay in third place in the NFC East as the Washington Commanders (6-5) will remain in last place regardless whether they win or lose their game against Atlanta this week.

A Dallas win will solidify their hold on the No. 5 seed. The Giants, with a loss, cannot fall out of the playoff standings this week. The worst off they can be is the 7th seed if Seattle (6-4) wins their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Should the Giants pull off an upset on Thursday, they will improve to 8-3 and take over the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Dallas will then be the 6th seed as they have the tiebreaker over Seattle.

The Seahawks could end up dropping out of the playoff picture with a loss and a Washington win. That scenario would put all four NFC East team in playoff position.

