Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 12: What’s at stake

John Fennelly
·2 min read

It probably seems silly to talk NFL playoffs right now, but if you ask any player or coach, it’s never too early.

We’re heading into Week 12 and the 7-3 New York Giants are currently in the thick of the NFC playoff picture as the No. 6 seed. This Thursday afternoon, Big Blue travels down to Big D to face their long-time NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3.

The game has heavy postseason implications. The Giants and Cowboys are both two full games behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles and are in the top two wildcard sports. Seattle (6-4) is the No. 7 seed in the last wildcard spot.

If the Giants lose to Dallas this week (and they are huge underdogs to do so), they will fall to 7-4 but stay in third place in the NFC East as the Washington Commanders (6-5) will remain in last place regardless whether they win or lose their game against Atlanta this week.

A Dallas win will solidify their hold on the No. 5 seed. The Giants, with a loss, cannot fall out of the playoff standings this week. The worst off they can be is the 7th seed if Seattle (6-4) wins their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Should the Giants pull off an upset on Thursday, they will improve to 8-3 and take over the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Dallas will then be the 6th seed as they have the tiebreaker over Seattle.

The Seahawks could end up dropping out of the playoff picture with a loss and a Washington win. That scenario would put all four NFC East team in playoff position.

