Giants vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Kadarius Toney

The bad news on Sunday was that the New York Giants had enough injuries on their offense to fill a starting lineup in a 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The good news was that the Giants really may have found a bona fide playmaker in Kadarius Toney.

Toney, the Giants’ first-round draft pick from the 2021 NFL draft — who already had a solid performance last week against the New Orleans Saints — had an even better outing against the Cowboys.

Toney had 10 catches for 189 yards in the game. Toney also had one carry for seven yards and was 0-for-1 passing as well.

Kadarius Toney put the moves on Trevon Diggs 👀

pic.twitter.com/akh70NWrY3 — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021

Kadarius Toney is so shifty. Put the ball in his hands. pic.twitter.com/ZE5cjk4Pi2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Toney may have been able to eclipse 200 receiving yards had he not gotten ejected from the game in the fourth quarter due to him throwing a punch after he was shoved by Damontae Kazee.

Nothing like a good ol Giants vs Cowboys brawl! #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/TLMsXXPBL8 — Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) October 10, 2021

It was Toney’s first ever 100-yard game in the league and given all of the injuries to the Giants’ wide receivers, he has a legit chance to become not only a weekly contributor, but a No. 1 threat for the Giants on offense