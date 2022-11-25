Giants vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Kayvon Thibodeaux

The New York Giants were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, Texas on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Giants started the game off hot scoring 13 points in the first half. Unfortunately for Big Blue, everything went downhill after that. They failed to score any points in the third quarter while allowing Dallas to score 14 points in that period.

While this loss hurts, bringing the Giants to 7-4 on the season, one silver lining from this game was the standout play from Kayvon Thibodeaux. The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has had a solid start to the season but had an amazing game on Thursday against one of the better offenses in the NFL.

The former Oregon Duck had five QB hits, a plethora of pressures, and one tackle. His presence was felt all day as he drew penalties and was wreaking havoc in the Dallas backfield.

Despite the disappointing loss, it was good to see the Giants’ top draft pick perform at a high level against a top offensive line.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is playing like the No. 5 pick today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 25, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux had an impact on all 3 plays of the three and out that series. Really awesome QB hit on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/Sb7AGOakvK — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) November 24, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux with another pressure on another BS holding call. Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/M3AsQdIGdI — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) November 24, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux has five QB hits and just drew a holding penalty on Dalton Schultz. Was obvious. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 25, 2022

