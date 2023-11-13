Giants vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were blown out for the second time this season by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-17, on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants managed to put up points on the board this time against Dallas but the outcome was far from favorable. The Giants were clearly outmatched from the start in this one. Dallas seemed to be scoring on every drive and the Giants were unable to move the ball at all.

The only player who helped New York move the ball even a little on offense was Saquon Barkley who did his best job in competing in a rivalry game that has not felt like a rivalry for quite some time. Barkley totaled 66 yards rushing on the day as he weaved his way trying to find any room against this stout Cowboys defense. The sixth-year running back did finish with an efficient day however as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

Unfortunately for New York, Barkley was the team’s sole offensive weapon and Dallas was able to stack the box and stop him when it mattered (on the goal line and on third downs). Nevertheless, the Penn State product is doing all he can to prove to teams why they should take a chance on him this offseason.

Despite running behind one of the worst offensive lines in football, Barkley has recorded 564 rushing yards averaging 4.06 yards per carry in only seven games. Barkley is on pace for his fourth 1,000 scrimmage-yard season and still clearly has big play ability as he showcased it on a 21-yard scamper against Dallas.

While New York may not be his home next season another team may luck out on taking a chance by paying Barkley a handsome wage this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire