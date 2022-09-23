Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks

1
Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 3 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Stephania Bell (ESPN)

Cowboys

N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Cowboys

N/A

Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Cowboys

23-17

John Breech (CBS)

Giants

16-13

Ryan Wilson (CBS)

Giants

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Cowboys

19-17

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Cowboys

23-18

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Cowboys

25-20

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Cowboys

24-23

Most of the experts across our hand-selected panel don’t agree with Vegas and have the Cowboys defeating Big Blue in a one-score game. Even those who pick the Giants to win have it as a close contest.

That does not hold true on a wider scale, however. 51% of all experts across the league have New York winning on Monday night, according to NFL Pickswatch. In comparison, 61% of all fans have the Giants winning.

How do you feel about the game, Giants fans? Let us know your game predictions in that comments below.

