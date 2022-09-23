Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 3 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Stephania Bell (ESPN)
Cowboys
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Cowboys
N/A
Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Cowboys
23-17
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
16-13
Ryan Wilson (CBS)
Giants
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Cowboys
19-17
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Cowboys
23-18
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Cowboys
25-20
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Cowboys
24-23
Most of the experts across our hand-selected panel don’t agree with Vegas and have the Cowboys defeating Big Blue in a one-score game. Even those who pick the Giants to win have it as a close contest.
That does not hold true on a wider scale, however. 51% of all experts across the league have New York winning on Monday night, according to NFL Pickswatch. In comparison, 61% of all fans have the Giants winning.
