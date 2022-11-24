Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The New York Giants (7-3) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs but it’s only gotten worse from there. They are now +10 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 12 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) N/A N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) N/A N/A Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) N/A N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Cowboys 31-14 John Breech (CBS) Cowboys 31-17 Jared Dubin (CBS) Cowboys N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Cowboys 31-17 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Cowboys 24-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Cowboys 30-20 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Cowboys 24-17

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the above panel has unanimously chosen the Cowboys to win on Thanksgiving. That likely would have been the case even had it not been for the Giants’ overwhelming number of injuries.

Other NFL experts from around the league agree. They are picking Dallas to win at a 96% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch. Fans are only slightly more split, picking the Cowboys at a 95% rate.

