Giants vs. Cowboys: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 12

The New York Giants (7-3) will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) for a Week 12 matchup this Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering Week 12.

Dallas Thanksgiving woes

Thanksgiving football has become a staple of American sports. And the Dallas Cowboys have struggled on Thanksgiving in recent history. They have lost seven of their last 10 Turkey Bowl games and have been defeated in three straight years.

On the other hand, the Giants are positive all-time (7-5-3) on this holiday. Hopefully for Big Blue, they can continue to stay in the win column and hand Dallas their fourth straight loss.

Cowboys run defense

Despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Cowboys have struggled against the run this season. They currently allow 136.1 rushing yards per game (seventh in the NFL) and 4.7 yards per carry (sixth in the NFL).

Over the past three weeks, they have been even worse as they allowed Dalvin Cook to rush for 6.5 yards per carry last week. The week prior the Cowboys allowed 207 rushing yards on the ground and 240 the week before.

The Giants specialize in the run game and if they can get this going they can properly attack this Dallas defense.

Rivalry matchup

In the NFC East, anything can happen. The division has been highly competitive this season after a couple of years of being among the worst divisions in the NFL. There has already been a big upset within the NFC East with the Washington Commanders spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated season.

Even though Dallas is coming off of their best win of the season, the Giants will likely be competitive in this division matchup.

