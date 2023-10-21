Giants vs. Commanders: Week 7 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (1-5) will take on the Washington Commanders (3-3) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their seventh game of the 2023 regular season.

Opening the week, the Giants were 1.5-point home underdogs and things have only gotten worse since then. As of this writing, Big Blue is +3.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 7 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Giants 20, Commanders 17

The Giants seem to have Washington’s number. Even with everything being the mess that it is, I still believe the Giants somehow find a way to pick up their second win of the year. It won’t be pretty and the game will be close, but I think New York just barely edges the Commanders out. Or at least I hope so. We don’t want another tie this week.

John Fennelly: Giants 20, Commanders 17

The Giants’ defense looked very real in Buffalo last week against an offense that came into the game hot. Washington QB Sam Howell will be starting his first game at MetLife Stadium and the Commanders have been very loose on defense this year, allowing 29.5 points per game. This is a good spot for the Giants no matter who starts at quarterback. Expect Saquon Barkley to take the team on his back and lead them to a narrow win.

Tyler Henry: Commanders 14, Giants 10

I’ve shifted to the “until they prove me otherwise” mode.

The Giants have been terrible all year long and we are nearing the halfway point. Last week, they were a bit more competitive but that was mostly because of the defense and two field goal attempts that went wide right by Buffalo.

The Giants are unlikely to get the offense going in the current state it is in decimated by injuries.

I’m feeling a sloppy game coming that they may be able to gut out at the end. But I think the reality is we are staring at another loss and a 1-6 start.

Kevin Hickey: N/A

N/A

Jeevan Kirkland: Commanders 16, Giants 10

In this NFC East battle, the Washington Commanders narrowly come out on top as their defensive front should be too much for the Giants to handle. The Giants offense has yet to prove that they can score a touchdown on a game-by-game basis making it hard to predict that they win any games. New York’s defense has been looking better in the past few outings making this one a game that could be close. However, Washington is a good team that knows how to put points on the board which is something the Giants can not seem to do.

Serena Burks: Giants win

This week’s game against the Commanders is interesting. The teams are pretty evenly matched, statistically. Personally, I think the Giants have more talent at skill positions, but Sam Howell uses a lot of weapons instead of just a few. There is hope that the Giants will snap their losing streak on Sunday, and I’m leaning on that hope for this pick. I think the Giants are ready to turn the corner, even if it’s not pretty. I think the Giants get the win on Sunday. As for the score, no numbers for me this week, but it’s going to be close!

