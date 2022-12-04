Giants vs. Commanders Week 13 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
The New York Giants (7-4) and Washington Commanders (7-5) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 13.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

  • OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

  • OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

  • WR Kenny Golladay (illness)

  • CB Darnay Holmes

  • TE Lawrence Cager

  • LB Elerson Smith

Washington Commanders

  • WR/PR Dax Milne (foot)

  • CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

  • G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)

  • DE Chase Young (knee)

  • LB De’Jon Harris

  • OL Chris Paul

