Giants vs. Commanders Week 13 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (7-4) and Washington Commanders (7-5) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 13.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

WR Kenny Golladay (illness)

CB Darnay Holmes

TE Lawrence Cager

LB Elerson Smith

Washington Commanders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR/PR Dax Milne (foot)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)

DE Chase Young (knee)

LB De’Jon Harris

OL Chris Paul

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire