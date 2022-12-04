Giants vs. Commanders Week 13 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (7-4) and Washington Commanders (7-5) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 13.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)
OL Shane Lemieux (toe)
WR Kenny Golladay (illness)
CB Darnay Holmes
TE Lawrence Cager
LB Elerson Smith
Washington Commanders
WR/PR Dax Milne (foot)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)
G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)
DE Chase Young (knee)
LB De’Jon Harris
OL Chris Paul
