Giants vs. Commanders Player of the Game: Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders, 14-7, on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This was a gritty win for Big Blue with the barrage of injuries they were facing. The Commanders came into this game as favorites despite being away but Brian Daboll defied the odds and helped bring this team to victory.

The offense finally scored a couple of touchdowns in this one but this one was won by the defense.

The leader of this defense and the player of the game was Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence caused mayhem in the Washington backfield all day. He was blowing up run plays and seemed to get pressure on the quarterback on every dropback. The Clemson product finished the day with six tackles (five solo, one for a loss), 2.0 sacks, and four QB hits.

On the one interception by the Giants, Lawrence drove the linemen into Sam Howell’s lap, making him unable to step into the throw as much, allowing Deonte Banks to undercut the route.

Lawrence has been one of the best players for New York for the past few seasons and overall one of the best defensive tackles in football. He surely showed this on Sunday.

