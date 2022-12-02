Giants vs. Commanders: 6 keys to victory in Week 13

After two straight losses, the New York Giants need to get back on track. The NFC East is highly competitive this season, making every division game of utmost importance.

The Washington Commanders descend on MetLife Stadium this Sunday with both teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

If the Giants want to break this losing streak, there are six things they must do to win in Week 13.

Get Saquon going

It’s no secret that Saquon Barkley is the meat of the Giants’ offense. He leads the team in receptions and touchdowns, and is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards.

In the last two games, Barkley had under 50 yards rushing, which is a large part of why the Giants lost. Getting him going and keeping him going is an absolute must on Sunday.

Thankfully, the return of some offensive linemen should help.

Control time of possession

In their last two defeats, the Giants lost the time of possession battle. The less often the Giants have the ball, the less opportunities there are to put points on the board (and more for their opponents). They must control the clock this week and keep the ball in the hands of the offense as much as possible.

Let DJ do his thing

Daniel Jones is proving his worth this season despite the Giants not picking up his fifth-year option. He’s having the best season of his career, and he’s making (mostly) good decisions on the field. Let him take control of this game and watch the magic unfold.

Just be average against the run

The Commanders’ run game isn’t the best part of their offense. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson have combined for 943 yards on the season, around 50 yards less than Saquon Barkley has by himself.

The Giants have been awful against the run for most of this season, so “just average” would be an improvement on Sunday and could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Limit big plays to Terry McLaurin

The Commanders’ rookie wideout ranks 8th in the NFL with 840 receiving yards. He’s recorded 54 receptions on 86 targets, averaging over 15 yards per carry. He also has 11 plays over 20 yards, his longest being 49 yards.

Curtis Samuel has six plays over 20 yards, and all other receivers and running backs have under five big plays.

Limiting big plays to McLaurin and containing the rest of the team will stall the Commanders’ offense and get them off the field.

Don’t get beat over the top.

Win the turnover battle

The Giants are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first in the NFL with 10 fumble recoveries, and they are third in forced fumbles with 13. However, they rank 30th in interceptions with four.

The Commanders are around the middle of the pack in both of these areas, so if the Giants can exercise their ability to force fumbles and recover them, winning the turnover battle won’t be an issue.

