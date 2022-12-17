Giants vs. Commanders: 6 keys to victory in Week 15

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off in Maryland on Sunday for the second time in three weeks.

The last matchup between the two teams ended in a tie, making this game even more important because the winner earns the head-to-head matchup that could determine which team makes the playoffs.

The Giants started out the season on a high note but have struggled the last several weeks and need to get back on track to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In order to do that, there are six keys to accomplish on Sunday to earn a win.

Must improve pass protection

Daniel Jones is the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL behind Russell Wilson. He’s been sacked 41 times, an average of just over 3.0 sacks per game.

When the Giants and Commanders faced two weeks ago, Jones was sacked four times for 18 yards. This cannot happen if the Giants hope to win this week. Jones has to be protected so he can get the ball out and down the field.

It also means that Jones has to pay attention and know when to get rid of the ball, but that will be an easier feat for him if the line gives him the time he needs.

Don't get beat over the top

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles burned the Giants over the top. The Commanders are not the same team, but Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are very capable of making big plays. Limiting those plays is a major factor in the outcome of this game.

Set the edge

The Giants have not done well setting the edge lately. Some of that is due to personnel changes on the field because of injuries, but it should always be “next man up,” so it’s time for the guys on the field to nail it down.

Giants' edge rushers must create organic pressure

On top of setting the edge, the edge rushers must create organic pressure. The Giants have limited resources in the secondary, so they can’t afford to use the secondary when blitzing very often. This means the edge rushers have to do their part and pressure the quarterback.

It also means Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams must collapse the pocket from the inside.

Get Saquon going somehow

Saquon Barkley is an integral part of the Giants’ offense, but he’s stalled out lately and not produced as he did early in the season. Gary Brightwell showed up last week against the Eagles and did a nice job, but he’s not Barkley. Barkley has to find a way to get going this week and wear down the Commanders’ defense.

Get creative

Early in the season, the Giants were creative and aggressive in their play calling, but that has tapered off as the season went on. The Giants’ struggles have grown as the play calling changed, so it’s time to get back to that early-season creativity and confidence.

