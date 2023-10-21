Giants vs. Commanders: 5 biggest storylines for Week 7

The New York Giants (1-5) host the Washington Commanders (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon is an NFC East matchup that could determine the direction the Giants will go the rest of the season.

Here are five storylines to follow in Week 7.

A loss could turn the Giants into sellers at the trade deadline

A loss this Sunday would drop the Giants to 1-6 on the year, meaning their season is effectively over. It’s not even Halloween yet.

Speaking of Halloween, that is the NFL trading deadline this year — and with no shot at the postseason and jobs on the line — the Giants could have a proverbial ‘fire sale’ and trade away players they don’t see as part of their future.

One player, star running back Saquon Barkley, made it known this week that he is not in favor of being dealt.

Jones or Tyrod? Giants still holing out hope for Daniel

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is questionable for this week’s game and has not been ruled out as of Saturday morning.

Jones, who sat out last week’s game in Buffalo, was limited all week and the tea leaves are favoring him not playing again this week.

That means backup Tyrod Taylor will be under center again. The Giants went 0-5 in the red zone last week behind Taylor.

The offensive line debacle continues

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) have been ruled out again this week, meaning the Giants are without their two best linemen.

Reserve tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) is also out this week and starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is questionable.

Guard Shane Lemieux (biceps) was placed on injured reserve this week. Seven of the nine linemen that made the Giants’ opening-day roster are either on IR, or off the team completely.

Earlier this week, the Giants added Tyre Phillips and Joshua Miles and signed Justin Pugh off the practice squad. They released Jalen Mayfield and placed Joshua Ezeudu (toe) on IR.

The death spiral

No one’s talking about it, but the Giants are in a death spiral right now.

Since opening the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era with a 6-1 record last season, they are 5-12-1, including playoffs.

They are headed in the wrong direction, folks, and people are afraid to say it out loud.

A positive shift

The Giants have won the turnover battle the last two games, 5-0, after opening the season at 0-8.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to take advantage of that development, but the defense is coming around.

Can it rescue this wretched offense, though? Can they turn the tide on the rest of the season? They may have to or heads could roll.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire