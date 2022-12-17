Giants vs. Commanders: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 15

The New York Giants (7-5-1) will play the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) for a Week 15 divisional matchup this Sunday at FedEx Field.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering Sunday night.

Daniel Jones

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones has been the answer for the Giants against Washington since coming into the league. In six games against the Commanders, the Duke product has posted a 4-1-1 record with 1,350 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a 101.5 passer rating. The only loss in the series was a one-point defeat last season.

Jones has been clutch all season (five game-winning drives) and this is the perfect game for him to show out again.

Divisional history

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

While the Giants have historically performed subpar against the rest of their division, Washington is the one team that Big Blue seems to have somewhat figured out.

New York has a 104-70-5 record all-time against the Commanders. In recent history, the Giants are 5-2-1 in their last eight games against Washington and have won many of these games by a large margin. If history continues on Sunday, New York will have picked up a big win against a bitter rival.

Playoff hopes

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This feels like a playoff game for the Giants as they are tied with Washington with only four games left in the season. A loss here would be devastating for New York’s playoff chances and a win would give Big Blue the cushion they needed.

The Giants have not had a season above .500 or a playoff trip since 2016 and this can all change with a win on Sunday. The majority of players on this roster have never even been part of a winning team or have made the playoffs. It has developed a hunger in this locker room and that can be unleashed on Sunday Night Football for the Giants’ biggest game of the year.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire