Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:

New York Giants

  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

  • LB Jarrad Davis

  • OL Wyatt Davis

  • OL Jack Anderson

  • TE Lawrence Cager

  • S Dane Belton

  • CB Rodarius Williams

Indianapolis Colts

  • WR Ashton Dulin (concussion)

  • TE Kylen Granson (ankle)

  • CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

  • OL Wesley French

  • QB Matt Ryan

  • DT Eric Johnson II

  • LB Cameron McGrone

