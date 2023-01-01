Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (8-6-1) and Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:
New York Giants
CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)
LB Jarrad Davis
OL Wyatt Davis
OL Jack Anderson
TE Lawrence Cager
S Dane Belton
CB Rodarius Williams
Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin (concussion)
TE Kylen Granson (ankle)
CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)
OL Wesley French
QB Matt Ryan
DT Eric Johnson II
LB Cameron McGrone