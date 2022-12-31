Giants vs. Colts: Week 17 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (8-6-1) will take on the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in a game with significant playoff ramifications.

Experts are leaning entirely toward New York this week — 10:0 — with some even expecting a two-score victory.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 17 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Giants 24, Colts 17

The Giants have gone 1-4-1 over their last six games, but a win against the Colts punches their first ticket to the playoffs since 2016. MetLife Stadium will undoubtedly be rocking. Indy won’t be a pushover, but the Giants will do more than enough to win.

John Fennelly: Giants 27, Colts 13

Yes, a Giants victory for once. This doesn’t mean the Giants are any good. It’s more of a testament to how bad the Colts are right now. Indy has lost eight of their last nine, do not have their best offensive player — running back Jonathan Taylor — and appear to be lost under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

The Giants won’t blow them out, however, but they should win this one handily. If they lose this one, then they don’t belong in the postseason anyway, so don’t sweat it.

Tyler Henry: Giants 27, Colts 16

Because the Giants exceeded their expectations heading into the season, the crowd at MetLife Stadium has been a pleasant surprise as well. In the Giants’ home finale, I expect the fans to show up in a big way.

The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a win and I certainly expect them to do so. They have an extra two days of rest and the Colts did not look good on Monday Night Football.

The Giants must not overlook them, however, as Indianapolis showed flashes, especially in the pass rush.

Not expecting a blowout but this is one the Giants should be able to win.

Kevin Hickey: Giants 23, Colts 17

The Giants are rightfully favored in this game. While their talent on paper may not be light years ahead of the Colts, they are far better coached and all-around tougher. They get better as the game progresses where the Colts have a -81 point differential in the fourth quarter under Jeff Saturday.

That said, the Giants love playing in one-score games, and this one could come down to a final drive. But I expect the Giants to win with the playoffs on the line as the Colts struggle to stop Saquon Barkley and Big Blue’s rushing attack.

Jeevan Kirkland: Giants 24, Colts 13

Former Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles, will take a trip to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. However, fortunately for New York, Foles is nowhere near the player he once was.

This is a win and advance game for Big Blue and is one they should certainly win if they want to be a playoff team. The Colts have one of the worst offenses in the NFL and are facing a Giants team that is getting healthier on the defensive end.

This is a perfect advantage for Big Blue to build on its promising play over the last two weeks and secure their first playoff trip since 2016.

Serena Burks: Giants 28, Colts 10

The Giants are in a must-win situation if they want to make the playoffs. The Colts are in flux, they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention and their season ends next week.

The Giants have more talent and more reasons to play hard and finish the regular season strong. At home, the Giants get the win.

