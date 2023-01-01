Giants vs. Colts Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

This was a franchising-altering game for Big Blue as they start the New Year. The Giants will be in the playoffs again for the first time in 2016 and there is no one that deserves more credit than Daniel Jones.

Coming into this game Jones was having a career year with 3,028 passing yards (career-high) and 13 passing touchdowns. He also had added 617 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, becoming a true dual-threat quarterback this year.

Now, in Week 17, in a game where the Giants could win and advance, Jones delivered. He finished the game with 177 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a 125.2 passer rating. He was also electric using his legs as he recorded 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This stellar play earned him a standing ovation from a welcoming home crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jones will now have his first opportunity to play in the postseason as he will travel to either Minnesota or San Francisco for a wildcard matchup.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones today: Passing: 19/24, 177 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs Rushing: 11 rushes, 91 yards, 2 TDs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2023

Daniel Jones 🙂 That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/miKbBC1PmW — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023

Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins for another Giants Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/HLnx19kePp — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 1, 2023

Only 3 QBs in the NFL have +3k passing yards and +600 rushing yards… Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Daniel Jones 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GpUdpNWBvv — NYGcrush (@NYGcrush) December 29, 2022

