Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 17 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Giants N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Giants N/A Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Giants N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 28-13 John Breech (CBS) Giants 24-16 Jared Dubin (CBS) Giants N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Giants 25-17 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Giants 24-10 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Giants 27-21 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Giants 20-17

It’s a rarity to see a clean sweep in favor of the Giants but here we are. The entire above panel has New York walking away from Week 17 victorious and a couple believe it’ll be a blowout of sorts.

Other experts from around the league agree. 98% of all insiders and analysts are picking the Giants to drop the Colts, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Fans are equally confident in the Giants and are also picking them at a rate of 98%. Precious few believe the Colts stand a chance.

