Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17

There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run.

The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

To keep those hopes alive, there are six keys to a Giants’ victory on Sunday.

Protect Daniel Jones

The Colts’ season hasn’t been what they wanted, but they have done one thing well: They get to the quarterback at a high rate.

This season, the Colts are sixth in sacks with 43, and 10th in passing yards allowed. The Giants’ pass protection has been shaky at best in recent weeks, and that has to change on Sunday.

Keeping Daniel Jones protected and upright is a major factor in who wins this game.

Create turnovers

The Colts are turnover-prone with 13 fumbles lost and 17 interceptions recorded this season. However, the Giants have just four interceptions on the season (tied for worst in the NFL with the Raiders) and have dropped a least three potential interceptions.

However, the Giants are second in forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. So, however the turnovers come, they need to create them and then the offense needs to do something with the extra opportunities.

Play better on special teams

The Giants’ special teams have not performed well in recent weeks, giving up big returns, having punts blocked, losing on last-second field goals, and other mishaps.

Earlier this year, Richie James fumbled a couple of punt returns as well.

These things cannot happen on Sunday. This is a must-win game and even though the Colts are having a rough season, they are capable of winning if the Giants make too many mistakes.

Tighten up on special teams and avoid those mistakes and a win will be that much easier.

Inside linebackers must step up

The inside linebacking corps has been a weakness on the defensive side of the ball because they give up so many rushing yards. With Tae Crowder gone and Jaylon Smith wearing down, Landon Collins is likely to play some on the inside.

Jarrad Davis was added to the practice squad this week and will likely be elevated for this game.

Whoever is on the field on the inside, though, must play error-free defense and tackle well.

Get tricky

The Colts are a struggling team, so there’s no better time for the Giants to bring out their bag of tricks. There’s only one game left after this, so they’re not getting anything back after this game. Time to let whatever’s in their back pockets run rampant.

This will not only create momentum for the next game but provide confidence to the players when those plays are successful.

Tee off on Nick Foles

Nick Foles has spent the better part of his career as a backup quarterback, and this season was no different. He’s stepping in for Matt Ryan, who was demoted to the bench.

Foles played last week, his first game of the 2022 season, and he threw for a meager 143 yards and three interceptions. No touchdowns.

All the Giants have to do is throw Foles off his game, pressure him, knock him down, and force him to make a mistake. When they do that, the secondary will reap the benefits of interceptions and get the defense off the field.

