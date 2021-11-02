Giants vs. Chiefs Player of the Game: Devontae Booker

The New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs played a game within a game on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was, “who could give the game back to the other team the most?” Unfortunately for the Giants, they did so one too many times and dropped a heartbreaker to the Chiefs.

There were a lot of sloppy mistakes made on both sides, but the Giants did have a few bright spots — particularly from Devontae Booker, who had himself a decent game.

On the ground, Booker had 15 carries for 60 yards. He also had five catches for 65 yards, giving him 125 total yards total for the game.

Booker’s best play game on a 41-yard catch from Daniel Jones.

With Saquon Barkley out the last few weeks with a low ankle sprain, Booker has been the primary option at running back. And with the Las Vegas Raiders coming into town next week, it’ll be interesting to see if Barkley returns to the lineup.

Even if Barkley does make it back, Booker has shown that he can handle a significant role and make an impact.