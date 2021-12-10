Giants vs. Chargers Week 14 pick and prediction

Joe Judge walks front view in navy blue sweatshirt with headset on

GIANTS (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Spread: Chargers -10 1/2

When the Giants were scouting for Eli Manning’s heir apparent, there was one quarterback they were starting to fall in love with. They loved his arm, they loved his size, they loved his brain. And according to several members of the organization back then, he emerged as the early favorite at the top of their wish list.

They envisioned him as their quarterback for the next decade or more … right up until Justin Herbert decided to return to Oregon for his senior year.

The rest is a history that hasn’t worked out so well for a Giants team in a free fall at the moment. They eventually, of course, used the No. 6 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on Daniel Jones, who will miss his second straight game on Sunday with what the team is still calling a “strained neck.” Herbert, ironically, was the No. 6 pick one year later, selected by the Chargers in some cosmic revenge for when Manning spurned them for the Giants 15 years earlier.



Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in football, having thrown 58 touchdown passes with just 21 interceptions in 27 games. He has seven 300-yard games this season, including three straight. And he’s thrown eight touchdown passes in those three games, too.

Jones has one 300-yard game in the last two seasons. He had thrown eight touchdown passes in his last eight games before getting hurt. And he’ll likely be replaced on Sunday by Mike Glennon, who needed 44 passes to throw for 187 yards in a 20-9 loss in Miami last Sunday and is now 2-16 in his last 18 starts dating back to 2013.

Yes, this mismatch really is as big as it seems.



This current Giants group won’t be thinking about what might have been with Herbert, but their defense surely would prefer to play with him instead of against him.

“I would say size-wise, it’s like Ben (Roethlisberger) when you’re dealing with Ben. In terms of arm talent, probably like (Patrick) Mahomes,” said Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. “Those guys that can just throw the ball a mile. And he throws it on a rope and pretty accurate.”

Swell. And the Giants defense, which hasn’t been terrible over the last two games, will pretty much need to shut him out to give their anemic offense a chance to even stay in this game. The Chargers have had games where they’ve struggled this season, but they’ve also topped 40 points twice in the last three weeks.

Even with receiver Keenan Allen likely out of this game after testing positive for COVID, and receiver Mike Williams’ status in doubt after he was flagged as a close contact, they have more than enough offensive firepower.

After all, the way the Giants’ offense is playing, the Chargers probably only need to score twice.



Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Seriously. As “pleased” as Joe Judge was with his offense last week, they’ve still scored 32 points combined in the last three games and they’ve averaged a dismal 244 yards per game over the last four. It doesn’t matter who’s calling the plays, or if they’re even bothering to call them. They are one of the worst offensive teams the Giants organization has ever put on the field.

And at this point it doesn’t matter who’s healthy and who’s not. No matter who is on the field, the result doesn’t seem to change. If the defense can’t shut the Chargers out or maybe hold them to one score, the Giants don’t have the firepower to win. A shootout to them would be a game in the 20s. Maybe even one in the teens.

Herbert has the talent to put up a lot more points than that.

Of course, the Giants know that. That’s why they were so enamored with him back in the 2018 season. Maybe things would’ve been different if the Giants had been able to draft him instead of Jones. Or maybe Herbert would’ve struggled too behind the same bad offensive line.

All anyone knows for sure is that Herbert will be on the opposite side of the field on Sunday – which is the last place this dismal Giants team needs him to be.

Pick: Take the Chargers minus the 10 1/2

Prediction: Chargers 34, Giants 13

My record straight up: 7-5

My record against the spread: 5-6-1