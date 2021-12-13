Giants vs. Chargers Player of the Game: Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants received another butt whooping on Sunday. This time, it came at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants were thoroughly decimated, 37-21, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday and were dropped to 4-9 on the season. There was very little positive to come from the game, although one bright spot was Saquon Barkley, who ran hard.

In the fourth game back from suffering a low ankle sprain, Barkley looked decent against the Chargers, running the ball 16 times for 64 yards. He also had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, which came an 18-yard touchdown strike late in the game.

Saquon Barkley with a 18-yard receiving touchdown catch.pic.twitter.com/hWk5mVVPY5 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 12, 2021

That was Barkley’s second touchdown catch of the season — his first one came back in Week 4 in New York’s first win of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Other than that, the Giants’ offense, defense or special teams didn’t inspire much confidence, as they had the look of a losing team that’s headed for a potential top-5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.