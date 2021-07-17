Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights

Associated Press

Three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Federal prosecutors reiterated that in announcing that Richard Platt, Ricardo Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez had each been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gabriel Rodriguez is also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.