Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights
Yastrzemski, Wade Jr. lead the Giants to 7-2 win
LaMonte Wade Jr. smacks a three-run home run to right field, scoring Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar to give the Giants a 4-1 lead
Condensed Game: Will Smith collected four RBIs and Chris Taylor stroked a three-run home run to power the Dodgers past the Rockies, 10-4
Oklahoma's July has been one for the books but may be preparing for it's biggest few days in quite some time.
Three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Federal prosecutors reiterated that in announcing that Richard Platt, Ricardo Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez had each been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gabriel Rodriguez is also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
What's the one play you remember most from Ted Ginn. Jr.'s career? We remember him sticking it to Michigan.
The three men arrested near Coors Field face federal firearm crimes.
Austin Meadows' RBI knock in extras lifts Rays to win
Mike Yastrzemski homered twice and LaMonte Wade Jr. went deep as the Giants opened the second half with a win.
The Dodgers won 10-4 over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is expected to remain on the IL into August.
The discovery of more than a thousand unmarked graves has shocked many. Here's what we know so far.
The Yankees had a game postponed Thursday due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Cowboys' running back has been putting in some serious work this offseason.
The Mets managed just three hits and went 0-12 with runners in scoring position in their 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who didn't even overlap with Matt Patricia in Detroit, seems to be pleased that he's back in New England -- anywhere but the Motor City.
Here's a look at 10 starting pitchers that the Dodgers and Angels could target in trades this month.
Australian great Andrew Bogut seemingly mocked Cambage online, while another Aussie NBA alum said she's "unbearable to be around as a teammate."
Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Kyle Higashioka all tested positive for COVID-19.
Justin Fields has yet to take his first NFL snap, but the Bears rookie QB is already making a strong impression with his unique recall ability.
The Yankees did not provide New York LHP Jordan Montgomery run support in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
It appears the Giants averted a major injury to Brandon Crawford.