Giants vs. Buccaneers Week 11 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (3-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) square off on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in Week 11.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
DB Nate Ebner (ankle)
LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)
WR Sterling Shepard (quad)
TE Kaden Smith (knee)
FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)
LB Oshane Ximines
OL Wes Martin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Antonio Brown (ankle)
DT Vita Vea (knee)
DB Andrew Adams
QB Kyle Trask
LS Carson Tinker
OL Nick Leverett
For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) will make his long-awaited return. He will start over Devontae Booker (hip), who will also play despite a lingering injury.
Meanwhile, safety Julian Love will draw the start in place of defensive captain Logan Ryan, while left tackle Andrew Thomas returns from injured reserve.
