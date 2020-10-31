Giants vs. Buccaneers preview: Giants are heavy underdogs against' Tom Brady's Bucs

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano previews the New York Giants game against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday Night Football. Can the Giants defense stop a red hot Tom Brady and can the Giants offense get it going against a stout Bucs defense?

NETWORK: ESPN

WEATHER: Low of 37 degrees and windy (Accuweather)

THE LATEST: Offensive lineman Will Hernandez will be out on Monday night as he recovers from the coronavirus. Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) is also out.

The Bucs will be without Chris Godwin (finger) while former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) suddenly did not practice on Saturday after being limited on Thursday and Friday.