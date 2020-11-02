Giants vs. Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 8

The New York Giants (1-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) square off on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in the eighth game of the regular season for both teams.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
- S Adrian Colbert (shoulder)
- RB Devonta Freeman (ankle)
- WR C.J. Board (concussion)
- CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring)
- OT Jackson Barton
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- DE RJ McIntosh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR Chris Godwin (finger)
- QB Ryan Griffin
- WR Cyril Grayson
- G Aaron Stinnie
- DT Khalil Davis
