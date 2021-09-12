Giants vs. Broncos Player of the Game: Sterling Shepard

For the first time since the 2019 regular season, the New York Giants played meaningful football against a live opponent and in front of fans.

Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos came into MetLife Stadium and made the game less than memorable as Denver steamrolled the Giants, 27-13.

There were some bright spots for the Giants, like the return of a healthy Saquon Barkley, although he wasn’t as impactful as everyone hoped.

In his first game as No. 3, Sterling Shepard looked solid for the Giants, hauling in seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. His 37-yard touchdown in the first half gave the Giants their only lead in the game.

Daniel Jones. Sterling Shepard. Touchdown Giants. pic.twitter.com/NOaxTfFMB9 — Doug Rush  (@TheDougRush) September 12, 2021

Shepard has always been a consistent target for the Giants and even during the down seasons, he has always been a bright spot when he’s healthy.

The Giants will have a quick turnaround from this loss, as they will face their NFC East rivals, the Washington Football Team, on Thursday night.