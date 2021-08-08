Giants vs. Brewers Highlights

Axios

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Friday that two police officers were terminated for being present and "directly next" to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.State of play: The officers, Caitlin and Alexander Everett, who are married, said they were standing 30 to 50 yards away from the Capitol and never saw any sign of disturbance. However, FBI photographs showed them standing "directly next" to the Capitol building.