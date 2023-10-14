Giants vs. Bills: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The New York Giants (1-4) will continue their regular season slate against the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15

Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Television

Channel: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Referee: Tra Blake

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 88 – National)

Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Spanish)

Sirius Radio (Channel 226 – Giants)

Sirius Radio (Channel 227 – Bills)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 803 – Bills)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 832 – Spanish)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (WADO 1280 AM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Oct. 22 – vs. Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 29 – vs. New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 5 – at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 12 – at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – QB Daniel Jones (out), LT Andrew Thomas (out), OL John Michael Schmitz (out), LB Azeez Ojulari (out), OL Matt Peart (out), RB Saquon Barkley (questionable), OL Shane Lemieux (questionable), DL D.J. Davidson (questionable), LB Micah McFadden (questionable), OL Evan Neal (questionable), TE Darren Waller (questionable), RB Gary Brightwell (questionable)

Bills – CB Dane Jackson (questionable), TE Dalton Kincaid (questionable), TE Dawson Knox (questionable)

