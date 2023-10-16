Giants vs. Bills highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the visiting New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills from their Week 6 showdown in the 2023 NFL regular season.
What were the Giants doing at the end of the first half Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.