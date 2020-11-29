Giants vs. Bengals Week 12 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (3-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in Week 12.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

  • K Ryan Santoso

  • LB T.J. Brunson

  • DB Montre Hartage

  • OT Kyle Murphy

  • DL R.J. McIntosh

  • LB Trent Harris

Cincinnati Bengals

  • WR Mike Thomas (hamstring)

  • K Austin Siebert

  • OL BJ Finney

  • OL Keaton Sutherland

  • OL Fred Johnson

For the Giants, one notable lineup change is rookie guard Shane Lemieux starting on the left side with fellow guard Will Hernandez coming off the bench as a part of a rotation.

