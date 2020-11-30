Giants vs. Bengals: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17, on Sunday but unfortunately, that came at a cost. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury that could cause him to miss several games.

On the bright side, at least for now, the victory moved the Giants into first place in the NFC East and improved their record to 4-7 after starting the season 0-5.

Here’s a look at all the noteworthy stats and records to come from the Week 12 win: