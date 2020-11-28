Giants vs. Bengals preview: Big Blue has a chance at first place with win on Sunday
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano previews how the Giants can beat the Bengals on Sunday and take over first place in the NFC East.
Here's what you need to know...
DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1:00 p.m.
NETWORK: FOX
WEATHER: High of 53, mostly cloudy (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: With a win and an Eagles loss to Seattle on Monday, the Giants would take over first place in the NFC East. Rookie safety Xavier McKinney has a chance to make his NFL debut on Sunday.make his NFL debut on Sunday.