Giants vs. Bengals: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (3-7) will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday afternoon in a surprisingly important battle.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5-point road favorites, but that line has improved a bit to +6 at the time of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 12 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Mina Kimes (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Bengals

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Giants

27-17

Jason La Canfora (CBS)

Giants

N/A

Ryan Wilson (CBS)

Giants

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Giants

23-6

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Giants

23-10

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Giants

20-16

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Giants

23-17

Every single personality at ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY and The Sporting News picked the Giants to drop the Bengals on Sunday except one: Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Least. Surprising. Thing. Ever.

Giants fans won’t like the one-sided nature of these picks, however. The team traditionally plays up or down to the level of their opponents and have a long history of struggles against backup quarterbacks. Those nightmares undoubtedly loom in the minds of many.

