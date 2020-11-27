Giants vs. Bengals: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
The New York Giants (3-7) will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday afternoon in a surprisingly important battle.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5-point road favorites, but that line has improved a bit to +6 at the time of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 12 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Mina Kimes (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Bengals
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Giants
27-17
Jason La Canfora (CBS)
Giants
N/A
Ryan Wilson (CBS)
Giants
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
23-6
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Giants
23-10
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Giants
20-16
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Giants
23-17
Every single personality at ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY and The Sporting News picked the Giants to drop the Bengals on Sunday except one: Dan Graziano of ESPN.
Least. Surprising. Thing. Ever.
Giants fans won’t like the one-sided nature of these picks, however. The team traditionally plays up or down to the level of their opponents and have a long history of struggles against backup quarterbacks. Those nightmares undoubtedly loom in the minds of many.