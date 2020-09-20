Giants vs. Bears Week 2 inactives: Golden Tate will play

Dan Benton

The New York Giants (0-1) and Chicago Bears (1-0) square off on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois in the second game of the regular season for both teams.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Chicago Bears

Notably, both Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who is making his season debut, are active for the Bears today despite being limited in practice this week.

For the Giants, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder will make his NFL debut.

