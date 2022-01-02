Giants vs. Bears Week 17 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants (4-11) and Chicago Bears (5-10) square off on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois in Week 17.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Chicago Bears

For the Giants, Mike Glennon will start at quarterback and there will be no platoon with Jake Fromm. However, the receiver group is lacking — consisting of Kenny Golladay and practice squad players.

