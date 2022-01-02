Giants vs. Bears Week 17 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (4-11) and Chicago Bears (5-10) square off on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois in Week 17.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)

WR John Ross (knee)

OL Billy Price (personal)

LB Oshane Ximines

Chicago Bears

TE J.P Holtz (personal)

QB Justin Fields (ankle)

CB Duke Shelley (heel)

OT Elijah Wilkinson

G Lachavious Simmons

For the Giants, Mike Glennon will start at quarterback and there will be no platoon with Jake Fromm. However, the receiver group is lacking — consisting of Kenny Golladay and practice squad players.

