Giants vs. Bears: Week 17 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (4-11) will take on the Chicago Bears (5-10) this Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in their second-to-last game of the 2021 season.

Experts are leaning entirely towards Chicago this week — 10:0 — with most (but not all) of those expecting a low-scoring game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 17 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Bears 23, Giants 9

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are bad but the Giants are worse. There’s really no sense in diving deeper into this game. New York is a mess offensively and injury/illness is only going to compound matters. Chicago is playing at home with many jobs on the line and something to prove. That’s really all there is to this game. It won’t be a fun one for Giants fans to watch — not that many games have been this season.

John Fennelly: Bears 20, Giants 13

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Can’t see the Giants winning this game especially the way the offense has sputtered and also having to travel amid the Omnicron surge. They have very little left to play for while the Bears could be playing for jobs.

Doug Rush: Bears 23, Giants 20

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

This might seem like a meaningless game to most, but draft pick placement for the Giants is heavily involved.

The Giants have the Bears’ first-round pick, so they’ve been inclined to root for them to lose games. Heading into Week 17, the Bears have the eighth overall pick, which could help the Giants’ quest in an offensive line rebuild.

As far as the Giants go, they’re expected to go with a platoon at QB with both Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon, who has experience playing in the cold in Chicago from his time with the Bears.

Will it matter? Maybe. Fromm did not look like he belonged on the field last week against the Eagles. But maybe that was first start jitters?

The Bears have played slightly better than their 5-10 record says and they are coming off a huge win over the Seahawks. With home field and playing against a Giants team that has lost four straight, the Bears should come away with the win.

Tyler Henry: Bears 20, Giants 10

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

How can you be at all confident in the Giants’ inept offense right now to go do enough to win a game? The Giants have been outscored 149-69 points combined over the last six games. The quarterback play has not shown much and the offensive output reflects that. The Bears have obviously had a down year as well and the Giants have been keeping a close eye on the Bears since Big Blue owns their 2022 first-round pick.

Kevin Hickey: Bears 19, Giants 14

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Even with Andy Dalton under center for the Bears, the Giants haven’t put up much of a fight this season. They’ll be without the majority of their receiving corps while the offense sputters between Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon as the starters. At this point, we’re simply counting the days until the offseason.

Mike Moraitis: Bears 24, Giants 17

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Bears look like world-beaters compared to a life-less Giants team that is just playing out the string. New York will have a better shot to win this game if Mike Glennon starts over Jake Fromm, but that isn’t saying much. Chicago defends its home turf and notches a victory over New York, which would be a win for the Giants considering it could help improve their draft positioning.

Jeevan Kirkland: Bears 20, Giants 13

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants and Bears are both bottom feeders of the NFC. Both teams fail to produce any consistent offense and with Daniel Jones out the Giants should be even worse. This will likely be an ugly game with the winner just capitalizing on more mistakes However, the one positive from this match is that the Giants own both teams first round picks so it’s a win-win either way.

