Giants vs. Bears Player of the Game: Saquon Barkley

Dan Benton
·2 min read

The New York Giants picked up their third win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The win positions the Giants well with a rough stretch of games on tap — a stretch that will be made tougher due to an overwhelming number of injuries.

Those injuries thrust running back Saquon Barkley into an unexpected role in Week 4. He was forced to take over as the wildcat quarterback with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor banged up.

But Barkley didn’t miss a beat, running the show with near perfection to go along with a monster game out of the backfield. He finished the afternoon with 162 total yards and currently leads the NFL in rushing and yards from scrimmage.

Barkley’s Sunday highlight was taking a third-down screen pass destined for negative yards and turning it into a key first-down with a little help from the aforementioned Jones.

Bottom line? Saquon looks like Saquon — the best version of Saquon we’ve ever seen.

This isn’t just All-Pro-level play from Saquon, it’s arguably MVP-level play from a guy many wrote off over the previous two years.

