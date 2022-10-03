Giants vs. Bears Player of the Game: Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants picked up their third win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The win positions the Giants well with a rough stretch of games on tap — a stretch that will be made tougher due to an overwhelming number of injuries.

Those injuries thrust running back Saquon Barkley into an unexpected role in Week 4. He was forced to take over as the wildcat quarterback with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor banged up.

But Barkley didn’t miss a beat, running the show with near perfection to go along with a monster game out of the backfield. He finished the afternoon with 162 total yards and currently leads the NFL in rushing and yards from scrimmage.

Barkley’s Sunday highlight was taking a third-down screen pass destined for negative yards and turning it into a key first-down with a little help from the aforementioned Jones.

Saquon makes shit happen off the Daniel Jones block!?!?! pic.twitter.com/tNgfHT19gN — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 2, 2022

Saquon Barkley was running like he was shot out of a cannon today. I said “wow” out loud at this one (and check the block from Daniel Jones) #Giants pic.twitter.com/e16QZk7Ab5 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 3, 2022

Bottom line? Saquon looks like Saquon — the best version of Saquon we’ve ever seen.

Giants go over 100 rushing yards on this Saquon Barkley 29 yard run pic.twitter.com/CqTnIaXyAz — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 2, 2022

Both of the Giants QBs are injured. Saquon Barkley is the QB3 pic.twitter.com/m9Al8vXIXU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2022

Saquon Barkley 100% looks like his 2018 self again, the jump cuts, the quick movements, it's been fun to watch #NYG pic.twitter.com/FJFSjVnTEO — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 2, 2022

This isn’t just All-Pro-level play from Saquon, it’s arguably MVP-level play from a guy many wrote off over the previous two years.

