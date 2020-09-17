Giants vs. Bears: NFL experts make Week 2 picks

The New York Giants (0-1) will visit the Chicago Bears (1-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday afternoon in the second game of the season for both teams.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point road underdogs and as of this writing, that line has remained in place at +5.5.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 2 matchup:
|Expert
|Pick
|Score (if applicable)
|Mina Kimes (ESPN)
|Giants
|N/A
|Trey Wingo (ESPN)
|Bears
|N/A
|Dan Graziano (ESPN)
|Bears
|N/A
|Pete Prisco (CBS)
|Bears
|21-20
|Jason La Canfora (CBS)
|Giants
|N/A
|Ryan Wilson (CBS)
|Bears
|N/A
|Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
|Bears
|23-17
|Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
|Bears
|28-13
|Tadd Haislop (Sporting News)
|Bears
|26-20
|Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
|Giants
|27-24
The Giants are certainly getting a little more love this week, but not much. Only three members of the above 10-person panel have the Giants picking up the victory, and only Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News accompanied that with a score prediction.
Jason La Canfora, who has the Giants winning, usually tossed out a score prediction, but he’s asleep at the wheel this week.
Interestingly, not a single pundit has either team reaching the 30-point mark, but a couple have the Giants losing by a touchdown or more.
