Giants vs. Bears: NFL experts make Week 2 picks

The New York Giants (0-1) will visit the Chicago Bears (1-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday afternoon in the second game of the season for both teams.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point road underdogs and as of this writing, that line has remained in place at +5.5.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 2 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Mina Kimes (ESPN) Giants N/A Trey Wingo (ESPN) Bears N/A Dan Graziano (ESPN) Bears N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Bears 21-20 Jason La Canfora (CBS) Giants N/A Ryan Wilson (CBS) Bears N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Bears 23-17 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Bears 28-13 Tadd Haislop (Sporting News) Bears 26-20 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Giants 27-24

The Giants are certainly getting a little more love this week, but not much. Only three members of the above 10-person panel have the Giants picking up the victory, and only Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News accompanied that with a score prediction.

Jason La Canfora, who has the Giants winning, usually tossed out a score prediction, but he’s asleep at the wheel this week.

Interestingly, not a single pundit has either team reaching the 30-point mark, but a couple have the Giants losing by a touchdown or more.

